Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Lays Foundation Stone For Reconstruction of Kumari Chhen In Lalitpur

Ambassador of India Lays Foundation Stone For Reconstruction of Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas in Patan,Lalitpur

March 9, 2021, 5:06 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra laid the foundation stone for reconstruction and development of KumariChhen and KumariNiwas in Patan, Lalitpur today.

The event was attended by Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiribabu Maharjan, former Minister of Culture and former Mayor of Lalitpur Buddhiraj Bajracharya, Project Director, National Reconstruction Authority Shyam Kishor Singh, Members of the User Committee of Kumari Chhen and community members. Officers from Reconstruction and Development Wing of the Embassy of India were present at the ceremony.

The conservation and development work of Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas is second of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being under taken with Government of India reconstruction grant of NRs 5800 million conservation, restoration and reconstruction of cultural heritage projects in eight districts of Nepal.

The 28 sites have been identified by Government of Nepal and the projects are being implemented by the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority(NRA).

1 (3) (9).jpeg

The Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas will be conserved as per Nepal’s Ancient Monument Preservation Act, and Department of Archaeology’s Basic Guidelines and Manual for conservation and reconstruction of heritage affected by 2015 earthquake. The scope of work includes restoration of the old building and conservation of the wall painting which will serve as the ritual/prayer building of the Kumari Goddess along with the construction of a new building on the vacant plot on the eastern side of the present KumariChhen to function as the new official residence of the Kumari goddess.Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has been engaged to provide technical support during the conservation and development work as per the Detailed Project Report approved by Government of Nepal.

“Kumari” refers to the living Goddess worshiped by people in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. The Kumari culture is central and unique practice among the Newar Buddhist community of Kathmandu Valley.The new KumariNiwas incorporates traditional architectural features which are symbolic representations of the importance of the Kumari Goddess in the social, religious and cultural life of the Newar community.

1 (2) (9).jpeg

Government of India is honored to be associated with Government of Nepal in the conservation and restoration of cultural heritage sites in Nepal to preserve the living cultural heritage sites to their past glory.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Assistance To Implement Drinking Water, Livelihood Improvement And New Born Child Project In Various Districts
Mar 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases 60 Recoveries And 1Death
Mar 09, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 9: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Mar 09, 2021
Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Inspirational Women on Yellow Rose Day 2021
Mar 08, 2021

More on National

Japan Provides Assistance To Implement Drinking Water, Livelihood Improvement And New Born Child Project In Various Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Inspirational Women on Yellow Rose Day 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Works Start On India Funded Reconstruction of Secondary School In Chandragiri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Water Diverted To Bagmati River from Melamchi Project For Shivaratri By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
International Women’s Day 2021 By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Received First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines From COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 31 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases 60 Recoveries And 1Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2021
Between Melamchi Blues And Euphoria: A Personal Reflection By Dipak Gyawali Mar 09, 2021
Thought On Strength Of Nepal For Cross Border Electricity Trade By Anup Dahal Mar 09, 2021
Over 250000 Senior Citizens Received COVID-19 Vaccine By Agencies Mar 09, 2021
Prachanda, Nepal And Khanal To Return To Their Previous Parties By Agencies Mar 09, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75