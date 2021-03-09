Over 250000 Senior Citizens Received COVID-19 Vaccine

A total of 250000 senior citizens throughout the nation were inoculated on the first and second day. According to the data made available by Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), the government is aiming to vaccinate 1,782,469 senior citizens and around 6,000 vaccination centres have been set up across the country for that purpose.

Nepal started its second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus targeting senior citizens aged 65 or older. Everyone needs two doses of Covishield, 8 to 12 weeks apart, in order to get optimum protection from the disease.

“Following health protocols is a very important responsibility of every individual even after getting the jabs,” said Dr. Rabindra Pandey, a public health expert.

It takes time for all to get the vaccines, said Dr. Pandey and added that wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing should be continued for everyone’s welfare.

The government ran the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination from early January to February targeting the frontline workers.