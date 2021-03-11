Maha Shivaratri 2021: Sadhus And Devotees In Koteswor (Photo Feature)

Maha Shivaratri 2021: Sadhus And Devotees In Koteswor (Photo Feature)

March 11, 2021, 9:21 a.m.

Like all Shiva Temples, a huge crowd gathered at Shiva Temple in Koteshwor. From early in the morning, devotees are waiting to worship Shiva

Kotinath or Koteshwor is one of the famous Jyotirlinga of Nepal. It is one of the 64 Jyotirlinga of HimbatKhanda.

shiva ratri koteshwor.jpg

Koteshwor sadnhu.jpg

Sadhusanta2.jpg

Shiva temple.jpg

