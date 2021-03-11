Maha Shivaratri 2021: Sadhus And Devotees In Koteswor (Photo Feature)

Like all Shiva Temples, a huge crowd gathered at Shiva Temple in Koteshwor. From early in the morning, devotees are waiting to worship Shiva
Kotinath or Koteshwor is one of the famous Jyotirlinga of Nepal. It is one of the 64 Jyotirlinga of HimbatKhanda.
VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75