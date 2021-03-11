Maha Shivratrai And Nepal Army Day 2077 Celebrated

Maha Shivaratri and Nepal Army Day 2077 was celebrated amid a spectacular function held at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel in the capital city. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Nepali Army, was the chief guest of the ceremony.

President Bhandari received a guard of honor presented by a troop of the Nepali Army. Followed by traditional and celebratory firing from rifles and canons, NA soldiers demonstrated march past, military skills and drills, and showcased their arts and skills. A Nepali Army helicopter, displaying a banner that read ‘Nepal Army Day-2021’, showered flowers.

Every year, Nepal Army is celebrating Army Day coinciding with the Hindu festival Maha Shivaratri as per the lunar calendar.

Army Day is celebrated to honor courage, patriotism and military professionalism and to recall the sacrifices made by brave soldiers for the people and nation.

Similarly, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker of House of Representatives, ministers, chiefs of security bodies, representatives from diplomatic missions and various high-level government officials observed the ceremony.

There was also a display of artillery equipment, combat equipment, signal, air defense equipment, equipment used in United Nations peacekeeping missions, armored protected vehicles and mine protected vehicles.

Likewise, the cultural military team from seven different provinces of the country performed special dances in traditional attires. In addition, the trained military personnel displayed shoot to kill, taekwondo, khukuri drill and free fall jump with the use of parachutes.

Different battalions were presented with colors, banners and arms, trophies and prizes for their contributions by the Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa.