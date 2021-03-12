AB InBev introduces Budweiser in Nepal

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world's leading brewer, has announced the launch of its global brand Budweiser in Nepal, fortifying the brewer's presence in South Asia.

With this launch, AB InBev aims to expand its product line-up to cater to evolving consumer preferences and redefine the beer segment in the country. The world's leading brewer forayed into Nepal last year with the introduction of Foster's beer, in an exclusive partnership with Raj Brewery Pvt Ltd from the Jawalakhel Group of Industries (JGI).

Commenting on the launch, Kartikeya Sharma, president - India and South East Asia, AB InBev, said, "We are thrilled to introduce Budweiser, for our consumers in Nepal which is an important market for us thanks to its growing young adult population and its dynamic beer drinking culture.

As a leading brewer, we are committed to constantly introduce top quality products to address the ever-evolving beer preferences of today's consumers."Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavourful, and crisp American-style lager, that was first introduced in 1876.

Staying true to itstime-honoured 140-year-old legacy, Budweiser is brewed with the choicest barley malt and hop varieties for the perfect balance of flavour and refreshment, as per a media release.

It is beechwood-aged and brewed longer for unparalleled smoothness, balance and character.Since its launch, Budweiser has grown to transcend tastes, cementing its position as the world's most valuable beer brand. AB InBev, which is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, is the world's leading brewer with over 600 years of brewing heritage.

The company has a strong footing in nearly 50 countries with a diverse repertoire of over 500 iconic brands including Stella Artois, Bud Light, Harbin, Corona Extra, Hoegaarden among others.JGI has been at the forefront of innovation and setting a new benchmark of excellence in manufacturing brands in the state-of-the-art brewery that resonate with the evolving drinking culture in the country.The brewery has been producing Germany's iconic brand, Warsteiner premium German beer since 2018, which has grown to be a favourite among beer enthusiasts in the market.