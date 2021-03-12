COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Cases 62 Recoveries And No Death

March 12, 2021, 7:18 p.m.

With 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275118.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2512 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 48 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 62 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271177 The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached 3012. There are 929 are active cases in the country.

