Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2512 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 26 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 26 cases, Kathmandu districts records 19 cases followed by Bhaktapur 3 and Lalitipur 4 .

With 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275118.