Nilam Dhungana First Female Deputy Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank

Nilam Dhungana becomes a first women deputy governer of Nepal Rastra Bank. In its over six decades long history, Dhungana is the first woman to reach top position of Nepal Ratra Bank.

The Government has appointed Bam Bahadur Mishra and Nilam Dhungana to the vacant post of the deputy governors of Nepal Rastra Bank.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers this evening took the decision. The two posts remained vacant since March 2 after the term of then deputy governors Chinta Mani Shiwakoti and Shiva Raj Shrestha expired.

They were appointed on the recommendation of NRB Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari, .