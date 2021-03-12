Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 12, 2021, 7:02 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and SudurPascihm Province and the hilly regions of the rest of Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.

