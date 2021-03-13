Eight Killed In Tiger Attack In Bardiya

Eight Killed In Tiger Attack In Bardiya

March 13, 2021, 7:44 a.m.

Eight people were killed in tiger attacks in Bardiya district in eight months in the current fiscal year, 2020/21, according to the police reports RSS.

According RSS, the latest victim of a tiger attack was a 28-year-old Renuka Sunar of Madhuban Municipality-3. Sunar was attacked and killed by a tiger on Wednesday while collecting fodder at the border of Kothiyaghat community forest and Samjhana community forest at Madhuban Municipality-3.

The police recovered her body at the area, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Hem Bahadur Shahi.

Last week, Lal Bahadur Tharu, 65, of Kalabanjar of Rajapur Municipality was attacked and killed by a tiger.

The police found his body at a local community forest. Half of his body was devoured by the tiger.

Similarly, on January 1, a woman was killed after a tiger attacked her at Chisapani road section while travelling on a motorcycle as a pillion passenger. Moreover, dozens of domestic animals have been killed in tiger attacks.

The police said that they were at work to control tiger attacks. "Efforts are underway to catch people-eating tigers," said Shahi.

Agencies

Quad Nations Set Out Plans To Tackle Global Issues
Mar 13, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled CPN-UML
Mar 12, 2021
Pashupatinath Temple To Open As Usual
Mar 12, 2021
CPN (UML) To Hold General Convention On Nov 18-22
Mar 12, 2021
AB InBev introduces Budweiser in Nepal
Mar 12, 2021

More on News

Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 47 minutes ago
Japan Observed The 10th Anniversary Of The Great East Japan Earthquake By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
EC Reinstated CPN-UML and NCP (Maoist Center) By Agencies 3 days ago
Muskan Conferred With IWOC Award By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
PM Oli Stresses The Need To End Gender Based Violence By Agencies 4 days, 19 hours ago
The United States In Partnership With ADB Completes Two Secondary Schools In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T20 Cricket Tournament 2021 Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2021
Police Arrested Four Persons With 2.5 Kilograms Of Uranium From Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2021
Quad Nations Set Out Plans To Tackle Global Issues By Agencies Mar 13, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled CPN-UML By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
Pashupatinath Temple To Open As Usual By Agencies Mar 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75