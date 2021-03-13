Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T20 Cricket Tournament 2021 Begins

Bidya Sunder Shakya, Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City the Sixth Annual Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T20 Cricket Tournament 2021 kicked off today.

A total of twelve teams are participating in the ten-day event.

Mayor Shakya highlighted the potential of cricket and sports in bringing the youths of two countries together addressing the inaugural ceremony. He appreciated the Embassy’s initiative for organizing this annual event.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah, expressed his satisfaction with the growing popularity of this annual event among Nepali youths, according to a press release of the embassy.

He emphasized the importance of sports for a healthy society, particularly as the world grapples with a pandemic. He thanked the Mayor and the Nepalese government for all their support in organizing this event.

The Tournament is scheduled to conclude on 14th March 2021.