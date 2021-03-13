Police Arrested Four Persons With 2.5 Kilograms Of Uranium From Kathmandu.

For the first time, four persons were arrested with 2.5 Kg uranium from Bauddha, Kathmandu. The Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari, made them public by organising a press conference today in the capital.
SP Sushil Singh Rathore, Spokesperson of the Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari, said that further investigation on the four accused is underway.
