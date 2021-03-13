Police Arrested Four Persons With 2.5 Kilograms Of Uranium From Kathmandu.

March 13, 2021, 7:30 a.m.

For the first time, four persons were arrested with 2.5 Kg uranium from Bauddha, Kathmandu. The Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari, made them public by organising a press conference today in the capital.

SP Sushil Singh Rathore, Spokesperson of the Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari, said that further investigation on the four accused is underway.

Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T20 Cricket Tournament 2021 Begins
Mar 13, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 13 Across Nepal
Mar 13, 2021
Senior Journalist Sushil Sharma Is No More
Mar 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Cases 62 Recoveries And No Death
Mar 12, 2021

