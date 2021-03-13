Quad Nations Set Out Plans To Tackle Global Issues

Quad Nations Set Out Plans To Tackle Global Issues

March 13, 2021, 7:28 a.m.

The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India have set out a cooperation plan following their first so-called Quad summit.

A joint statement released after the talks covers a range of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

It says the four countries will work in tandem with multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization and COVAX Facility, to strengthen equitable vaccine access for the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders of the four countries say they recognize climate change as a global priority, and will work to strengthen the actions of all nations in line with the Paris Agreement.

They also agreed to start cooperating on the critical technologies of the future.

They plan to set up three working groups. One will aim to implement safe and effective vaccine distribution. The others aim to facilitate cooperation on international standards and innovative technologies, and strengthen climate action.

The leaders say they will work to meet any challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China seas.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nation Security Council resolutions.

They also confirmed the need to immediately resolve the issue of North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals.

The statement says the four countries' foreign ministers will meet at least once a year, and that the leaders will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Eight Killed In Tiger Attack In Bardiya
Mar 13, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled CPN-UML
Mar 12, 2021
Pashupatinath Temple To Open As Usual
Mar 12, 2021
CPN (UML) To Hold General Convention On Nov 18-22
Mar 12, 2021
AB InBev introduces Budweiser in Nepal
Mar 12, 2021

More on International

Japan Remembers 3/11 Disaster By Agencies 2 days ago
Buckingham Palace Responds To Harry, Meghan By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
'Quad' Summit To Be Held Online On Friday By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
England Begins Easing COVID-19 Lockdown Measures By Agencies 4 days ago
Meghan Accuses UK Royals Of Racism Over Son’s Skin Colour By Agencies 4 days, 19 hours ago
China Unveils Plan For HK Electoral Reform By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T20 Cricket Tournament 2021 Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2021
Eight Killed In Tiger Attack In Bardiya By Agencies Mar 13, 2021
Police Arrested Four Persons With 2.5 Kilograms Of Uranium From Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled CPN-UML By Agencies Mar 12, 2021
Pashupatinath Temple To Open As Usual By Agencies Mar 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75