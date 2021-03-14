CPN (Maoist Center) Decides To Call Back Ministers From Cabinet

Standing Committee meeting of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) today decided to call back the ministers from the government.
Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal's Press Advisor Bishnu Sapkota said that committee decided to write a letter to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and other federal and provincial parliamentarians those included in CPN UML committee to provide an explanation whether they had left the party within 24 hours.
