Eight Injured In Explosion At Revenue Office In Siraha

March 15, 2021, 6:13 a.m.

Eight people were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off all of a sudden at Revenue Office in Lahan of Siraha district. Among the injured, condition of two is said to be critical reports RSS.

According to national news agency, office employee Shiva Kumar Yadav, 38, and paralegal person Bhola Pachemagar,78, are among those hit by IED shrapnel in the explosion that took place at around 1:00 pm in the first floor of the office building.

Other injured are Dinesh Bhandari, 35, of Dhangadhi Municipality-13, Lal Bahadur BK, 52, of Lahan Municipality-16, Badri Narayan Yadav, 54, of Bhagawanpur Rural Municipality-3, Phul Kumar Thakur,38, of Golbazar Municipality-4, and Laxmi Tana, 35, and Bechani Magar, 35, of Golbazar-6, said the Area Police Office, Lahan. All of them were the service recipients at the office.

Condition of employee Yadav and service seeker Bhandari is said to be critical and have been referred to Biratnagar for treatment. Remaining others are being treated at the Lahan-based Saptarhishi Hospital, Area Police Office Lahan's Deputy Superintendent of Police Tapan Kumar Dahal.

The explosion caused a fire in a room and it was immediately put out with the help of fire fighters. According to the police, pamphlets bearing the name of Jaya Krishna Goit-led Janatantrik Terai Mukti Morcha have been found in the site.

