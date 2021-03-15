Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital

Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital

March 15, 2021, 5:36 p.m.

The e Embassy of Israel has provided a set of medical equipment to the Patan Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) or Patan Hospital reports RSS.

Israel's Ambassador to Nepal, Hanan Goder, handed anesthetic equipment, patient monitor and electrocardiograph equipment to Hospital Director Dr Rabi Shakya amidst a programme here today.

On the occasion, the Ambassador praised the hospital for its proactive role in the treatment and control of the coronavirus and said the Embassy had chosen it for the assistance, recognizing its contribution to stem of the virus.

Hospital director Dr Shakya said the Academy which had suffered a severe financial crisis for around ten months due to coronavirus crisis could extend its service after receiving the assistance.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur
Mar 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 41 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases 75 Recoveries And No Deaths
Mar 15, 2021
Eight Injured In Explosion At Revenue Office In Siraha
Mar 15, 2021
Weather Analysis And Update For March 14 Across Nepal
Mar 15, 2021

More on National

Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
KATHMANDU-TERAI/MADEHSH EXPRESSWAY Fast Progress By A Correspondent 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
President Bhandari Visits Indra Daha By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
Manisha Koirala’s Spiritual Music Album Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Maha Shivratrai And Nepal Army Day 2077 Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
India Supports The Reconstruction Of Dharmashala At Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 41 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases 75 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
Pakistan Imposes Partial Lockdown In Some Areas By Agencies Mar 15, 2021
Eight Injured In Explosion At Revenue Office In Siraha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
At Least 20 Demonstrators Killed In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 15, 2021
Weather Analysis And Update For March 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75