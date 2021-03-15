Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur

The Government of Japan has extended US dollars 265,576 (approximately NRs. 30.85 million), to SHAPLA NEER – Citizens’ Committee in Japan for Overseas Support, under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Schemes.

SHAPLA NEER Japan, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with a Nepali partner NGO, Child Workers in Nepal Concerned Center (CWIN-Nepal), to reduce child labor through strengthening the child protection mechanism in Makwanpur District.

A grant contract for this project was signed and exchanged on 15 th March, 2021 by Yoshioka Yuzo, Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Nepal and Katsui Hiromi, Country Representative, SHAPLA NEER Nepal Office, at the Embassy of Japan in Nepal.

SHAPLA NEER Nepal Office together with CWIN-Nepal will closely coordinate with local government, stakeholders and community members to achieve a reduction in child labor through various activities to enhance the child protection capacity of local government, to support children at high risk of child labor, and to increase community awareness on child labor in Manahari Rural Municipality, Makwanpur District.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that this project will contribute to elimination of child labor, child trafficking, and will promote child protection in Makwanpur District. It is also confident that the project will strengthen the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.