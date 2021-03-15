Kathmandu Valley Confirms 41 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 41 COVID-19 Cases

March 15, 2021, 5:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3311 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 41 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 41 cases, Kathmandu districts records 27 cases followed by Lalitpur 10 and Bhaktapur 4 .

With 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275310.

