Weather Analysis And Update For March 14 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis And Update For March 14 Across Nepal

March 15, 2021, 5:46 a.m.

With the local and western influences there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

