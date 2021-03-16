COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 114 New Cases, 94 Recoveries And No Deaths

With 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275424.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2790 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 114 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 94 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271495. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3014. There are 915 are active cases in the country.