Kathmandu Valley Confirms 43 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2790 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 43 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 43 cases, Kathmandu districts records 34 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 2 .

With 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275424.