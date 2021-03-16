Weather Forecast For March 15 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 15 Across Nepal

March 16, 2021, 6:24 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Regulator To Decide On The Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine
Mar 16, 2021
President Bhandari Calls All-Party Meeting Today
Mar 16, 2021
Nepal Is Yet To Decide On Second Dose
Mar 16, 2021
Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur
Mar 15, 2021
Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital
Mar 15, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis And Update For March 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Updates And Forecast For March 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

MUSKAN KHATUN Reward For Cause By A Correspondent Mar 16, 2021
EU Regulator To Decide On The Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021
President Bhandari Calls All-Party Meeting Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021
Nepal Is Yet To Decide On Second Dose By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021
Japan Provides Support To Child Labor Reduction In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021
Israel Embassy Provides Assistance To Patan Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75