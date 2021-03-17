Weather Forecast For March 16 Across Nepal

March 17, 2021, 5:56 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country , Mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

