Kathmandu Valley Confirms 59 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3254 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 59 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 59 cases, Kathmandu districts records 44 cases followed by Lalitpur 8 and Bhaktapur 7 .

With 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275625.