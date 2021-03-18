Weather Forecast For March 17 Across Nepal

Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Nepal On March 17

March 18, 2021, 10:49 a.m.

There are partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated thundershower is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

