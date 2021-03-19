COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 125 New Cases, 123 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

With 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275750.

According to Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3161 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 123 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 123 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271733. The recovery rate is 98.5 percent.

There were 1deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3016. There are 1001 are active cases in the country.