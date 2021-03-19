Kathmandu Valley Confirms 45 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 45 COVID-19 Cases

March 19, 2021, 4:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3161Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 45 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 45 cases, Kathmandu districts records 30 cases followed by Lalitpur 5 and Bhaktapur 10 .

With 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275750.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns
Mar 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 125 New Cases, 123 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Mar 19, 2021
Both bilateral and multilateral levels are also reflected in the voting pattern of Nepal at the UN : Hanan Goder-Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal
Mar 19, 2021
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel
Mar 19, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Mar 19, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 125 New Cases, 123 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 48 minutes ago
Nepal Postponed Vaccination Campaign Indefinitely Due To Lack of Vaccine By Agencies 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
India And Pakistan Reported A Big Jump In New COVID-19 Infections By Agencies 10 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal To Administer Second Dose between April 20 to 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 16 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 59 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 33 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases, 52 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 35 minutes ago

The Latest

NRB Says Transactions Through Digital Payments Shot Up By Agencies Mar 19, 2021
Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021
EU SUPPORT TO BUNGAMATI Reviving Tradition By A Correspondent Mar 19, 2021
Both bilateral and multilateral levels are also reflected in the voting pattern of Nepal at the UN : Hanan Goder-Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75