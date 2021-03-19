Kathmandu Valley Confirms 45 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3161Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 45 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 45 cases, Kathmandu districts records 30 cases followed by Lalitpur 5 and Bhaktapur 10 .

With 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275750.