Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

March 19, 2021, 6:04 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Both bilateral and multilateral levels are also reflected in the voting pattern of Nepal at the UN : Hanan Goder-Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal
Mar 19, 2021
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel
Mar 19, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Dose between April 20 to 24
Mar 18, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 59 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases, 52 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Mar 18, 2021

