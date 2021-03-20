COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases, 82 Recoveries And No Deaths

With 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275825.

According to Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2637 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 79 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 82 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271851. The recovery rate is 98.5 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3016. There are 998 are active cases in the country.