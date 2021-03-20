Pakistan PM Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pakistan PM Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

March 20, 2021, 5:27 p.m.

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.

Khan is “self isolating at home,” said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, without giving further details as to whether other people who have been in contact with Khan would also be isolating.

Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.

He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday.

Khan was vaccinated on Thursday.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours – the highest number of daily infections since early July – taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.

There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.

Pakistan launched vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with elderly people after seeing a poor response from frontline health workers, who expressed concerns about Chinese vaccines.

Chinese Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

Reuters logo.png

REUTERS

Nepal Becomes Third Country To Give Emergency Nod To Indian Vaccine COVAXIN
Mar 20, 2021
Biden Says Americans Will Be First To Get Vaccines; Any Surplus To Be Shared
Mar 11, 2021
Sinovac Vaccine Works Against P1 Variant Found In Brazil
Mar 09, 2021
Brazil Company Requests Emergency Authorization To Use India's Covaxin
Mar 09, 2021
How A Changing Virus Is Reshaping Scientists’ Views On COVID-19
Mar 04, 2021

More on South Asia

Pakistan Imposes Partial Lockdown In Some Areas By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago
Bhutan’s Foils Conspiracy, Senior SC Judge, Top Army Officer Detained By Agencies 4 weeks ago
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi 'Detained By Military' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Bhutan Exported Over Nu 27 Billion Worth Of Electricity To India In 2020 By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Afghanistan Journalist Malala Maiwand Shot Dead By Agencies 3 months, 1 week ago
Bangladesh Signed Agreement With India’s SII To Purchase 30 Million Doses Of COViD-19 Vaccine By Agencies 4 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal Becomes Third Country To Give Emergency Nod To Indian Vaccine COVAXIN By REUTERS Mar 20, 2021
UML Amended Statute Of Parliamentary Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
UN Report Says 239,000 Child And Maternal Deaths In South Asia Disruptions In Health Services Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases, 82 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75