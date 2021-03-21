COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 77 New Cases And 106 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 77 New Cases And 106 Recoveries

March 21, 2021, 4:58 p.m.

With 77 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275906.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3187 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 77 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 106 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 275906. The recovery rate is 98.6 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3016. There are 969 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 21, 2021
Holi 2021: Chir Erected In Bashantapur
Mar 21, 2021
NEA Launched Rural Electrification In Province 2
Mar 21, 2021
UML Amended Statute Of Parliamentary Party
Mar 20, 2021
UN Report Says 239,000 Child And Maternal Deaths In South Asia Disruptions In Health Services Due To COVID-19
Mar 20, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal Becomes Third Country To Give Emergency Nod To Indian Vaccine COVAXIN By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago
UN Report Says 239,000 Child And Maternal Deaths In South Asia Disruptions In Health Services Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 58 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 79 New Cases, 82 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Covaxin Approved In Nepal For Emergency Use By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Spending Forty Years In Indian Prison, Durga Prasad Timsina Reunited With Family In Nepal By Agencies Mar 21, 2021
Private Sector Entering National Politics: Some Reflections By Shanker Man Singh Mar 21, 2021
Why On The Thirteenth Day? By Hemang Dixit Mar 21, 2021
Holi 2021: Chir Erected In Bashantapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2021
NEA Launched Rural Electrification In Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2021
India Coronavirus Cases Surge To Four-Month High, Some Lockdowns Return By Agencies Mar 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75