COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 77 New Cases And 106 Recoveries

With 77 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275906.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3187 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 77 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 106 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 275906. The recovery rate is 98.6 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3016. There are 969 are active cases in the country.