Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3187 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 41 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 41 cases, Kathmandu districts records 34 cases followed by Lalitpur 5 and Bhaktapur 2 . There are 31 in ICU and 5 persons in ventilators.

With 77 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275906.