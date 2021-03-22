Himalayan Bank Ltd Donated Stationary Items

March 22, 2021, 1:39 p.m.

Under the Bank’s CSR initiative, Himalayan Bank Limited has donated various stationery items to 31 schools situated at Khaptad Chededaha Rural Municipal during an event organized by the village on March 12, 2021.

The event, conducted with joint effort of Himalayan Bank and Chededaha Rural Municipal was organized as a celebration of the successful completion of “One House One Account” campaign which has been successfully conducted as the first campaign to announce a Model Village Municipal in Nepal. The education materials were handed over to the Principals and representatives from different schools present during the event.. Subash Chandra Ghimire, Director, Province Office, Dhangadi, representing NRB, Mrigendra Pradhan, Chief Operating Officer, Saroj Regmi, Sudur Pashim Province Head and Mr. Kiran Rijal, Branch Manager, Chededaha representing Himalayan Bank as well as Nar Bahadur Rawat, Chededaha Village Municipal Head attended the event and celebrated the success of the campaign.

The Chief Operating Officer, Pradhan stated that the study materials were donated to the local schools under the Bank’s CSR initiative as an attempt to promote education system in Chededaha. Similarly, on the behalf of the village, Rawat, Rural Municipal Head expressed his gratitude towards Himalayan Bank for the great help.

Chededaha.jpg

