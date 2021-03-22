Weather Forecast For March 22 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 22 Across Nepal

March 22, 2021, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

