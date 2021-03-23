India To Vaccinate All Above 45 From April 1

The Centre on Tuesday announced that Covid-19 vaccination drive is now open for everyone above 45 years of age reports India Today.

The government has opened Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media on Tuesday. "After April 1, anyone who is over 45 years will get the vaccination," he said during a presser in New Delhi.

So far, all people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities were being vaccinated, apart from medical professionals and frontline workers.

From April 1, people above the age of 45 will not require a comorbidity certificate to get vaccinated, the minister said.

According to India Today, Javadekar said that there was no dearth of Covid-19 vaccine doses in India and urged all eligible people to register immediately and get vaccinated.

The minister said that India has till now vaccinated 4.85 crore people. “In the last 24 hours, 32.54 people got vaccines. In February daily average was around 3.50 lakh every day, but in March, the daily average [of vaccination] has reached around 15 lakh,” Prakash Javadekar said.

The minister said that the central government was monitoring the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in several parts of the country. He said that the Centre was in touch with states where numbers are going up. "States are taking their call as per their past experience," he said.

Source: India Today