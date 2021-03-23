Kathmandu Valley Logs 97 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 97 COVID-19 Cases

March 23, 2021, 4:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 97 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4032Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 97 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 97cases, Kathmandu districts records 76 cases followed by Lalitpur 16 and Bhaktapur 5.

With 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276244.

