National Day Of Pakistan Observed

On the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan here today. Ambassador of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah hoisted the national flag of Pakistan reports RSS.

Messages from Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out on this occasion. In the messages, the leaders highlighted the need for commitments on part of the Pakistani people to make the country economically strong and prosperous.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador recalled the determination and resolution of forefathers of Pakistan in 1940 to create a separate homeland for themselves and their future generations. He underlined the need to reaffirm the commitment to build Pakistan as envisaged by their forefathers.