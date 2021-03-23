Nepal And Bangladesh Signed Four Bilateral Memorandum Of Understanding

Nepal And Bangladesh Signed Four Bilateral Memorandum Of Understanding

March 23, 2021, 5:42 p.m.

Special Representative Prakash Silwal Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Nepal and Bangladesh signed four bilateral instruments namely Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism co-operation, Memorandum of Understanding on sanitary and phyto sanitary co-operation, cultural exchange program, and Letter of Exchange to designate Rohanpur-Singabad railway route as an additional transit route in the gracious presence of President of Nepal and of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban reports Bangladesh reports RSS.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has held talks with her Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid last night.

According to RSS, during the meeting, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Foreign Affairs Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul, Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Dr Bansidhar Mishra and other high-ranking officials from both the countries were present.

After the meeting, President Bhandari attended the State Banquet hosted by her Bangladeshi counterpart in her honor.

President Bhandari is paying a two-day state visit to Bangladesh and is scheduled to return to Kathmandu today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari who is presently on the two-day state visit to Bangladesh today visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum build at local Dhanmondi in commemoration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman known as the founding father of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu who had a leading role in the Bangladesh independence movement was assassinated on August 15, 1975. He was the first President of Bangladesh and had become the Prime Minister later in 1971. The museum incorporates the personal residence of Rahaman where he was killed.

During the visit, President Bhandari paid tributes to the founding father of Bangladesh. The Head-of-the-State also watched a documentary made by the Museum and put her signature on the visitors' book there.

On the occasion, the President was accompanied by her daughter Usha Kiran Bhandari, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, President's Information and Communications expert Tika Prasad Dhakal, Nepal Academy's Chancellor Ganga Prasad Upreti, secretary at the Office of the President, Dr Hari Poudel, secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yadav Prasad Koirala, secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bharat Raj Poudel, secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Dinesh Bhattarai and President private secretary Dr Bheshraj Adhikari who are on the President's entourage. The President is scheduled to return home today after attending a reception to be organised by the Nepali Embassy in Bangladesh this afternoon.

President Bhandari arrived here on Monday at the friendly invitation of Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid. She had made a statement on the topic 'Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary', as the special guest at the programme organised at the National Parade Square in Dhaka

Agencies

