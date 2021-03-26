Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Urges Public To Avoid Gatherings

March 26, 2021, 7:40 a.m.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur District Adminitration issue a notice prohibiting public events such as assemblies, gatherings, and festivals in the districts keeping in mind the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infection.

Separate meetings of the Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre and District Security Committees took the decision to urge all to adopt precautionary measures. With the increase in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring India, Nepal is also at a risk of facing increased cases.

The offices also urged all local levels, health offices, and district hospitals to remain prepared, like before, to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts, as and when required.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has urged everyone to adopt safety measures and to refrain from organising seminars, workshops, and gatherings to contain the potential resurgence of Covid-19.

Agencies

