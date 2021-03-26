Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase

Secretary of Ministry of Water Supply Madhav Belbase has announced that the distribution of the water from Melamchi will start from 28 March in Kathmandu Valley. Addressing a webinar organized to mark World Water Day, secretary Belbase said that testing and commissioning of a 26-kilometer long tunnel is currently underway.

He said that experts are inspecting the state of the tunnel with full water on it. “We are analyzing water losses closing the mouths of the tunnel in both the end. The filling of water in the tunnel started on 22 February.

Prime minister K. Sharma Oli released the water of Melamachi to Bagmati river from Sundarijal on 6 March. Secretary Belbase said that the flushing of the tunnel will take place on Friday and Saturday and the water will be distributed from Sunday to limited areas.

He said that 40 million water will be supplied from Sunday 28 initially, It will increase by 60 million and 80 million gradually. From mid of April, 170 liters will be supplied in Kathmandu Valley.