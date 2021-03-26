Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase

Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley

March 26, 2021, 8:08 a.m.

Secretary of Ministry of Water Supply Madhav Belbase has announced that the distribution of the water from Melamchi will start from 28 March in Kathmandu Valley. Addressing a webinar organized to mark World Water Day, secretary Belbase said that testing and commissioning of a 26-kilometer long tunnel is currently underway.

He said that experts are inspecting the state of the tunnel with full water on it. “We are analyzing water losses closing the mouths of the tunnel in both the end. The filling of water in the tunnel started on 22 February.

Prime minister K. Sharma Oli released the water of Melamachi to Bagmati river from Sundarijal on 6 March. Secretary Belbase said that the flushing of the tunnel will take place on Friday and Saturday and the water will be distributed from Sunday to limited areas.

He said that 40 million water will be supplied from Sunday 28 initially, It will increase by 60 million and 80 million gradually. From mid of April, 170 liters will be supplied in Kathmandu Valley.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Launched NIBL V-Prepaid International Card
Mar 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal
Mar 26, 2021
IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange To Work For Gender Equality
Mar 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 65 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases And 85 Recoveries
Mar 25, 2021

More on National

Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu In Association With Media 9 Organized The Fourth Edition Of Hyatt WOW Women Achievers Award 2020-2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Nepal And Bangladesh Signed Four Bilateral Memorandum Of Understanding By Agencies 2 days, 20 hours ago
National Day Of Pakistan Observed By Agencies 2 days, 21 hours ago
Rhino Census Begins In Chitwan National Park By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Announces Public Holiday For 2078 Adding Four More Holidays By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Launched NIBL V-Prepaid International Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2021
The Idea Of Elections By Sambridh Ghimire Mar 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Urges Public To Avoid Gatherings By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
Nepal’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Will Likely To Suffer Due To Halt Of AstraZeneca Export by Indian Government By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
North Korea Launches Violate UNSC Resolution: Biden: By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75