NIBL Launched NIBL V-Prepaid International Card

NIBL Launched NIBL V-Prepaid International Card

March 26, 2021, 1:19 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) has launched “NIBL V-Prepaid International Card” to pay for International e-commerce transactions globally (apart from India). Through the service customers can change USD’s into NPR and make hassle free e-commerce payments of $500 per annum. The bank has also come up with the offer of 35% discount for 35 days for subscribers.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 86 branches, 130 ATMs, 30 extension counters and revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase
Mar 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal
Mar 26, 2021
IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange To Work For Gender Equality
Mar 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 65 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases And 85 Recoveries
Mar 25, 2021

More on Economy

IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange To Work For Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 11 minutes ago
Himalayan Bank Ltd Donated Stationary Items By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Private Airlines Hikes Airfare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Receives Rs. 567.7 Billion Remittance By Agencies 6 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal Receives $75 Million For COVID-19 Vaccines And Stronger Response To Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal And The World Bank Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

The Idea Of Elections By Sambridh Ghimire Mar 26, 2021
Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Urges Public To Avoid Gatherings By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
Nepal’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Will Likely To Suffer Due To Halt Of AstraZeneca Export by Indian Government By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
North Korea Launches Violate UNSC Resolution: Biden: By Agencies Mar 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75