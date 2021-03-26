NIBL Launched NIBL V-Prepaid International Card

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) has launched “NIBL V-Prepaid International Card” to pay for International e-commerce transactions globally (apart from India). Through the service customers can change USD’s into NPR and make hassle free e-commerce payments of $500 per annum. The bank has also come up with the offer of 35% discount for 35 days for subscribers.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 86 branches, 130 ATMs, 30 extension counters and revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.