GIBL Launches Dollar Card

Global IME Bank Limited has launched 'Global E-com Dollar Card'. The card is brought out as per the provision made by the Nepal Rastra Bank on issuing pre-paid card in foreign currency.

It can be used to pay the bill in foreign currency while buying goods and services through online channels.

The bank said that the card can be used to pay the bill while buying goods online or paying for the services like Netflix recharge, educational fee payment, and promotion of businesses through various social networks like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Customers can obtain this facility by opening a bank account at the GIBL, and submitting their citizenship and PAN card and paying Rs. 500 service charge.

The bank said in a statement that it would continue to launch programmes and products to benefit and facilitate the customers.

GIBL has 270 branches in 76 districts, 242 ATMs, 256 branchless banking, 47 extension and revenue collection counters and three representative offices in foreign countries.