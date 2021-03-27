PM Oli Is In No Mood To Withdraw The Decision

PM Oli Is In No Mood To Withdraw The Decision

March 27, 2021, 8:32 a.m.

Prime Minister and chairman of the ruling CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli said on Friday that it was impossible to withdraw the decisions taken by the party on March 12 and thereafter reports The Rising Nepal.

Addressing the CPN-UML’s Parliamentary Party meeting held at Baluwatar today, chairman Oli said there was no chance of backtracking the decisions of March 12, said Chief Whip of the UML Bishal Bhattarai quoting the Prime Minister.

PM Oli said since the decision to appoint 23 former Maoist leaders as central committee members was made in accordance with the party’s statute, there was no possibility of withdrawing the decision, said Bhattarai.

During the meeting, chairman Oli also stated that the party would not hold talks with any faction and group of the party. “There exists no faction in the CPN-UML. There is only one party. We will only accept individual criticisms but not the factional one,” said Prime Minister Oli.

The meeting decided to convene the parliamentary party meeting regularly, he added.

Leaders Gokarna Bista, Yogesh Bhattarai and Ghanashyam Bhusal urged Prime Minister Oli to strengthen the party unity, said Chief Whip Bhattarai.

Likewise, Chief Whip Bhattarai said since the clarifications submitted by Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bhim Rawal were found negative. However, Bhusal and Surendra Pandey are yet to furnish their clarifications.

Agencies

Olympic Torch Relay Kicks Off As Japan Grapples With Coronavirus Concerns
Mar 27, 2021
GE Energy To Upgrade Gas-Insulated Substations In Nepal
Mar 27, 2021
Biden Invites Putin And Xi To Climate Summit
Mar 27, 2021
Air Pollution Level Recorded Worst In Kathmandu Valley
Mar 26, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Bangladesh
Mar 26, 2021

More on Politics

UML Amended Statute Of Parliamentary Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 21 hours ago
Prachanda Elected PP Leader Of CPN(MC) By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
It Was Not A Good Signal To Boycott The Tea Reception Invited By Party Chair: PM Oli By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
CPN (Maoist Center) Decides To Call Back Ministers From Cabinet By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
COURT VERDICT PM Oli In Command By A Correspondent 2 weeks ago
Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled CPN-UML By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Olympic Torch Relay Kicks Off As Japan Grapples With Coronavirus Concerns By Agencies Mar 27, 2021
GE Energy To Upgrade Gas-Insulated Substations In Nepal By Agencies Mar 27, 2021
Biden Invites Putin And Xi To Climate Summit By Agencies Mar 27, 2021
GIBL Launches Dollar Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2021
Clean Up Nepal Launched The Zero Waste At Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75