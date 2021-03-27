Weather Forecast For March 27 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 27 Across Nepal

March 27, 2021, 7:36 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

