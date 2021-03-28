COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 96 Recoveries And No Deaths

March 28, 2021, 5:28 p.m.

With 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276839.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 2101 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 89 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry said that 96 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272530. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3027. There are 1282 are active cases in the country.

