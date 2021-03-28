Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days

With no sign for strong wind and rain, the smog blanketing the Kathmandu Valley is to stay some more days. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the air pollution caused by wildfire in most of the districts, long drought and lack of strong wind will continue to high.

The polluted air has badly declined visibility. However, the atmosphere which is currently stable will improve in two to three days, according to meteorologist Bibhuti Pokhrel.

The people have felt eyesore due to air pollution. The Department has requested people not to leave home and compulsorily use a mask and maintain further alertness in case of leaving home to stay away from the effects of air pollution.