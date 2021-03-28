Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days

Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days

March 28, 2021, 5:55 p.m.

With no sign for strong wind and rain, the smog blanketing the Kathmandu Valley is to stay some more days. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the air pollution caused by wildfire in most of the districts, long drought and lack of strong wind will continue to high.

The polluted air has badly declined visibility. However, the atmosphere which is currently stable will improve in two to three days, according to meteorologist Bibhuti Pokhrel.

The people have felt eyesore due to air pollution. The Department has requested people not to leave home and compulsorily use a mask and maintain further alertness in case of leaving home to stay away from the effects of air pollution.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 96 Recoveries And No Deaths
Mar 28, 2021
Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Continues To See Worst Air Pollution Level
Mar 28, 2021
800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday
Mar 28, 2021

More on News

Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 22 minutes ago
Clean Up Nepal Launched The Zero Waste At Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Mask Is Mandatory For All Passengers In Kathmandu By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Urges Public To Avoid Gatherings By Agencies 2 days, 17 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago
Tiger Escapes From Its Cage In Banke Moved To Chure Region By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 96 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
All Roads Lead North Are Less Travelled By Atul K. Thakur Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Continues To See Worst Air Pollution Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services By Agencies Mar 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75