KUKL To Distribute Melamchi Water From Today

KUKL To Distribute Melamchi Water From Today

March 28, 2021, 8:16 a.m.

The Kathamndu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) is sending the water from the Melamchi River to households in the Kathmandu Valley from Sunday.

After purifying at the Sundarijal-based Water Treatment Plant, water was sent to the bulk distribution system from Friday. However, the household distribution system has two structures -- old pipelines and new ones -- laid by the Melamchi Water Supply Project (MWSP).

As it will take couple of week to clean the new pipelines, some amount of water will be channeled to the households through the KUKL’s existing distribution system.

After testing, cleaning and connecting to the household supply channel, water distribution will be started in the newly laid pipelines.

According to Rajendra Prasad Pant, Senior Divisional Engineer and Spokesperson at the MWSP, only about 40 million litres a day would be distributed in the first phase. The quantity of water would be increased to 60 million MLD and 80 million MLD.

The MWSP would make arrangements for the supply of the required water at the Sundarijal-based Water Treatment Plant upon the request from the KUKL.

Water from Melamchi had arrived in the Valley on March 6. The MWSP had begun filling the tunnel with water from 22 February.

Agencies

Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services
Mar 28, 2021
Over 100 Killed In A Single Day In Myanmar
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Hazardous Haze
Mar 27, 2021
PM Oli Is In No Mood To Withdraw The Decision
Mar 27, 2021
Olympic Torch Relay Kicks Off As Japan Grapples With Coronavirus Concerns
Mar 27, 2021

More on National

Kathmandu Valley Continues To See Worst Air Pollution Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu In Association With Media 9 Organized The Fourth Edition Of Hyatt WOW Women Achievers Award 2020-2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal And Bangladesh Signed Four Bilateral Memorandum Of Understanding By Agencies 4 days, 22 hours ago
National Day Of Pakistan Observed By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
All Roads Lead North Are Less Travelled By Atul K. Thakur Mar 28, 2021
800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services By Agencies Mar 28, 2021
Holi 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
Over 100 Killed In A Single Day In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75