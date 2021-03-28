Weather Forecast For March 28 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 28 Across Nepal

March 28, 2021, 7:50 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , Mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country tonight. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

