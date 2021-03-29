China Handed Over 800,000 Vero Cell Chinese Vaccine To Nepal

China Handed Over 800,000 Vero Cell Chinese Vaccine To Nepal

March 29, 2021, 11:08 a.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi handed over 800,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine under the China aid COVID-19 vaccine to Minister of Helath and Population Hridayesh Tripathy amid a function today at Tribhuwan International Airport.

The vaccines have arrived from Beijing Capital International Airport toda. Earlier, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwor Gautam informed that the vaccine arrived

The government has approved the 'Vero Cell' vaccine manufactured by Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd (BIBP), China, under Sinopharm, for emergency use against Covid-19 in Nepal.

The Department of Drug Administration (DDA), under the Ministry of Health and Population, took a decision on the usage of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Inactivated, on Wednesday. Each 0.5 ml vaccine solution for injection contains 6.5 U of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen. The route of vaccine administration is intramuscular.Earlier last month, first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive began in Nepal, following the arrival of vaccines from India, through Indian government's Vaccine Maitri programme. India had sent 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Nepal, in grant. Covishield is the local name for the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Second National Cyber Security Seminar Concluded
Mar 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 29 Across Nepal
Mar 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 96 Recoveries And No Deaths
Mar 28, 2021

More on COVID-19

India Coronavirus Cases Surge To Four-Month High, Some Lockdowns Return By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
COVAX FACILITY First Batch To Nepal By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Workers Including Nepali Can Return For Second Stint In Korea By Agencies Mar 29, 2021
Maharashtra Considers Total Lockdown As Virus Cases Jump By REUTERS Mar 29, 2021
Second National Cyber Security Seminar Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Japan Condemns Situation In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75