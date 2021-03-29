Foreign Workers Including Nepali Can Return For Second Stint In Korea

Foreign Workers Including Nepali Can Return For Second Stint In Korea

March 29, 2021, 9:02 a.m.

The foreign workers including Nepalis working under the Employment Permit System (EPS) will be allowed to come to Korea for the second time as committed workers even if they change the company that they work.

A law in relation to this provision was passed on Wednesday, said chairperson of Migrant Workers Union Udaya Rai.

Earlier, only those workers who had worked for the same company continuously for four years were allowed to come back to Korea for a second stint as committed worker. Now despite changing their company workers will be allowed to return for work in Korea after fulfilling some conditions.

The conditions include working for the same nature of company, skilled in Korean language and to have worked continuously for one year in the company before returning home. The law passed by the parliament on Wednesday will come into effect after six months.

Likewise, a new law has also been passed that will allow extension of working VISA for upto one year in case of the failure of workers to come back to Korea or return home due to outbreak of communicable disease or natural disaster. The committed workers will now be allowed to return in a month instead of three months after returning to home country.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Japan Condemns Situation In Myanmar
Mar 29, 2021
Poor Visibility Affects TIA Services
Mar 28, 2021
KUKL To Distribute Melamchi Water From Today
Mar 28, 2021
Over 100 Killed In A Single Day In Myanmar
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Is Under Hazardous Haze
Mar 27, 2021

More on National

Kathmandu Valley Continues To See Worst Air Pollution Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
KUKL To Distribute Melamchi Water From Today By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Melamchi Will supply Water From March 28 To Kathmandu Valley: Secretary Belbase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 18 hours ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu In Association With Media 9 Organized The Fourth Edition Of Hyatt WOW Women Achievers Award 2020-2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal And Bangladesh Signed Four Bilateral Memorandum Of Understanding By Agencies 5 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

China Handed Over 800,000 Vero Cell Chinese Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Maharashtra Considers Total Lockdown As Virus Cases Jump By REUTERS Mar 29, 2021
Second National Cyber Security Seminar Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Japan Condemns Situation In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75